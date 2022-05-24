Curve Games Announces For The King 2 Coming Next Year

Curve Games and IronOak Games revealed that they will be making the sequel For The King 2, set to be released sometime in 2023. The game is aiming to capitalize on what made it great the first time around as the devs are aiming to provide even greater experience with strategy, RPG combat, and roguelike elements. What's more, you won't be going into this alone as they have added the new mechanic of having four-player co-op added to the mix. Right now the game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea it will be coming out next year, but they did release a trailer for it to give you an idea of what to expect, which you can enjoy down below.

For The King 2 allows fans to kick off a single-player experience or play cooperatively online with up to 4 players. Offering a whole host of new biomes to explore, a beautiful, updated art style, and a brand-new original soundtrack, players will be transported deep into the wonders of Fahrul, leading them further than ever before into this stunningly imagined land of adventure. From the vast number of character and item combinations to the procedurally generated maps, quests, loot, and events – The world of Fahrul is ever-changing and will constantly keep players on their toes! With a greater focus on strategic decision making and class, armour and weapon customisation, players will need to pick their battles carefully, arming characters with the skills and gear needed to succeed in this famously unforgiving combat system that rewards planning and foresight. Will you choose to fight side-by-side with your friends or split up to claim all the loot for yourself to boost your unique abilities, tactical advantages, and powerful synergies? The more you play, the more you permanently unlock items for your characters.