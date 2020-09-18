Cyberpunk 2077 Releases A New Night City Wire Video

CD Projekt Red released a brand new video this morning for Cyberpunk 2077, as we get a brand new episode of Night City Wire. Technically the crew released three videos for you to enjoy as there's also a Gangs Of Night City video as well as a video related to their contest for people to cyberize their PC. We're finally seeing the company release a series of videos in rapid succession as we grow closer to the release date, After having been pushed back twice, we're guessing these vids have been sitting on the shelf as we would have seen them a lot sooner. It's pretty cool to get a better insight into what's going on in the game ahead of time, even though we still don't really understand what's happening for a lot of it yet. Enjoy the videos below as the game will drop for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 19th, 2020.

Postcards from Night City is all about presenting never-before-seen locations and new personalities from the world of Cyberpunk 2077​, along with extra slices of lore behind the most vivid and dangerous metropolis of the dark future. Gangs of Night City profiles some of the most notorious groups operating within and beyond the city walls whom players will be making deals with, fighting against, or both in order to survive. Closing off Night City Wire​'s third episode was a special segment focusing on the grand finale of the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC modding contest, showcasing the participants' creations and announcing the winners.