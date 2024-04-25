Posted in: Games, Legendary, Pinball, Pinball FX, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: Legendary Entertainment, pacific rim

Pacific Rim Pinball Will Arrive In Pinball FX This May

Get ready to take on kaiju in a very different way as Pinball FX will add the new Pacific Rim Pinball to their tables next month.

Article Summary Zen Studios unveils "Pacific Rim Pinball" for Pinball FX, launching May 16.

Team up with Gipsy Danger to fight Kaiju and save the world in a digital arcade.

Experience the thrill of the "Pacific Rim" movie in an animated pinball format.

Available on PC, PS5|4, Xbox Series X|S|One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Zen Studios revealed a new pinball table on the way to Pinball FX, as they have partnered with Legendary Entertainment to make Pacific Rim Pinball. In a table that could only be brought to life through a video game, you'll see a full suit in the background animated to the actions you take with the ball as you fight off monsters rising from the deep seas looking to destroy everything in their path. It's a pretty cool version of the film brought to live on the video game arcade title, with some easter eggs throughout the game for you to find. We have more details about the table for you below, along with the latest trailer showing it off above, as the table will be released on May 16.

Pinball FX – Pacific Rim Pinball

Demolish the Kaijus as Gipsy Danger and steer your Jaeger to the Breach to cancel the apocalypse! Play through all the excitement of the first Pacific Rim movie and use your pinball skills to strengthen the link between Raleigh and Mako while resisting the double event of Leatherback and Otachi – if you can get the ball to the bumpers, you may even drift with the Kaiju! Wield those flippers well and you might even overload the reactor of Gipsy Danger and seal the Breach once and for all. Pacific Rim Pinball becomes available on May 16 for Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation 5|4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

"The scale and the stakes are always big in Legendary Entertainment's franchises," said Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios. "Translating the epic action of the film into the confines of a pinball cabinet proved quite the challenge, and we might have failed – this pinball experience will burst out of the machine and your screen!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!