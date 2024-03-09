Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Mar10 Day, super mario bros.

Nintendo Reveals Their Full Plans For Mar10 Day 2024

Nintendo revealed what they have for players on March 10, 2024, also known as Mar10 Day, to celebrate their iconic plumber.

Nintendo is preparing for one of their annual celebrations tomorrow, as they revealed their plans to celebrate all things Mario on Mar10 Day 2024. If you're not familiar with the concept, March 10 (Mar 10) is basically an unofficial Nintendo holiday where they usually throw a celebration or two for the franchise that catapulted them into pop culture status and success for decades. We have the full rundown of everything they have planned for tomorrow, or at least the stuff they're letting us know about, as we're sure there's an announcement or two on the way. (Like how they promoted LEGO Mario Kart on social media this morning.)

Play Classic Games Featuring Mario with Nintendo Switch Online : In honor of MAR10 Day, Nintendo is offering twice the fun with the Nintendo Switch Online 14-Day Free Trial Membership (typically seven days), available now through March 17. Challenge friends and family to classic games like Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on Super NES with Nintendo Switch Online. This Free Trial is also available for Nintendo Switch owners who have previously claimed a Nintendo Switch Online free trial, so everyone can join in the fun!

: In honor of MAR10 Day, Nintendo is offering twice the fun with the Nintendo Switch Online 14-Day Free Trial Membership (typically seven days), available now through March 17. Challenge friends and family to classic games like Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on Super NES with Nintendo Switch Online. This Free Trial is also available for Nintendo Switch owners who have previously claimed a Nintendo Switch Online free trial, so everyone can join in the fun! Play Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online and Earn Rewards : From now through April 1 (ends at 6 p.m. Pacific Time), users with any paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can redeem Platinum Points to obtain classic Mario icon elements by playing Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online. Both paid Nintendo Switch Online members and those with the 14-Day Free Trial Membership can play Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online to earn My Nintendo Platinum Points. Fans can also celebrate MAR10 Day by redeeming Platinum Points for digital and physical rewards like a My Nintendo Mario Zipper Pouch and Super Mario Removable Tech Stickers).

Celebrate with Fellow Mario Fans MAR10 Day at Nintendo New York : On March 10, jump into the Nintendo New York store for a meet-and-greet with Mario and Luigi, the opportunity to challenge our ambassadors on the Nintendo Switch system, free MAR10 Day giveaways (while supplies last), and a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie . Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open March 2024 Tournament – Also on March 10, you can join an online Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament from noon to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, with the top 310 players receiving 1K My Nintendo Gold Points each! Just remember, every shell you throw may come back to haunt you (or at least slow you down). To enter, you must participate in the Tournament in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game during the Tournament Period. To access the Tournament, select the following, in order, within the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game: Online Play, Tournaments, Search by Code. Enter the following code to enter the in-game tournament: 3409-7365-4571 GameStop In-Store Demo – Stop by participating GameStop locations on March 16 from noon to 4 p.m. local time to play together and share the fun! Play games featuring Mario and friends and receive free Mario-themed items, while supplies last.

Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Check Out the Companion Digital Guidebook – What better way to celebrate MAR10 Day than to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie? If you want to impress your family and friends with your Mushroom Kingdom knowledge, follow along with the free digital guidebook that reveals hidden game references in the movie. (Sign in with your Nintendo Account—or create one for free—to view the guide.)

What better way to celebrate MAR10 Day than to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie? If you want to impress your family and friends with your Mushroom Kingdom knowledge, follow along with the free digital guidebook that reveals hidden game references in the movie. (Sign in with your Nintendo Account—or create one for free—to view the guide.) Celebrate Mario with Play Nintendo – Gather the kids to check out Play Nintendo, a website where young Nintendo fans can learn about Mario, take quizzes, and even download printable mustaches to look like Mario and Luigi.

