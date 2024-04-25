Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds [Awakened] Rak To The Game

Netmarble has a new update for Tower Of God: New World with the latest character addition of [Awakened] Rak for your roster.

New storyline in Act 8-1 [Prey: The Untrustworthy Room] with rewards.

Join the Stage Race Event for Suspendiums and Growth Resources.

Play Khun Khun Arcade's ‘Fish Slapping Dance’ mini-game for bonuses.

Netmarble has a new update out for Tower Of God: New World, as they have added a brand new teammate for you to incorporate into your roster. The team has added [Awakened] Rak to the title, giving you one hell of a Raging Earth Crocodile teammate at SSR+, who is basically here to wreck house and do a ton of damage in a short amount of time. We have more details about him below and the new events added in the latest update.

Tower Of God: New World

Starting today, players can add SSR+ [Awakened] Rak (Red element, Tank, Fisherman) as a new playable teammate to their roster. A giant crocodile whose scaly skin is covered in a layer of rocks, [Awakened] Rak has a desire for power and an instinct to destroy. He is known for his skills as a Tank, ignoring damage with his Stone Shield while caging up enemies with the Stone Prison. As part of this new update, players can experience Act 8-1 [Prey: The Untrustworthy Room]. This new main story content features the fierce duel between Viole and Mule Love, which uncovers the stories of the Regulars making their move towards their respective goals. Players who complete the latest main story can earn Normal Summon Tickets (x10).

Stage Race Event: Compete with other players and find out who can quickly clear the given stage. Players can earn Race Points and exchange them for Suspendiums, Growth Resources, and more.

Compete with other players and find out who can quickly clear the given stage. Players can earn Race Points and exchange them for Suspendiums, Growth Resources, and more. [Awakened] Rak Trial Event: Try out the newly added teammate [Awakened] Rak for three days and earn valuable rewards such as Normal Summon Tickets, Master Keys (x20), etc.

Try out the newly added teammate [Awakened] Rak for three days and earn valuable rewards such as Normal Summon Tickets, Master Keys (x20), etc. Khun Khun Arcade Mini-game 'Fish Slapping Dance' Event: Players can enter special mini-game events and attempt to clear all missions for a chance to obtain Normal Summon Tickets, Growth Resource Selection Chest and more.

