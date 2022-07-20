Free Fire Launches New Era With The Second Battle & New Logo

Garena has launched a new update for Free Fire as the game has been given a bit of a makeover with a new logo and a new era. Some of the major additions to the game include a bit of a spruced-up style to the graphics, a new collaboration system, and a slew of events coming over the next month. We have the rundown from the devs for you here as the update is officially live for you to download.

Battle In Style With Free Fire

Players will be invited to join in a comeback of Free Fire's Battle In Style campaign, with the character Maxim as the protagonist. The Battle In Style film follows a regular shop assistant and his in-game avatar, Maxim, as they evolve both in and out of the game. Inspired by Free Fire's brand refresh, the shop assistant challenges his mundane daily routine and unleashes his full personality, bringing the spirit of the game to life. Through the film, Free Fire hopes to inspire young people around the world to "Don't Hold Back, Battle In Style!"

FF Co-Lab

Free Fire's brand refresh will see the launch of the new global co-creation program Free Fire (FF) Co-Lab. FF Co-Lab is a global platform for players, industry professionals, and brands to co-create content with Free Fire. To kick off this movement, Free Fire teamed up with notable type designer Akira Kobayashi on a new brand font, Garena Free Fire, exclusive to the mobile title and featured in-game and beyond. Find out more on the inspirational story behind the font creation on YouTube. Now, Free Fire is looking to collaborate with its global community of players through its first FF Co-Lab global contest, FF Co-Lab: Light Up The Map. Starting on July 20, players can submit their own Free Fire-inspired art piece for a chance to win rewards and have it featured in a future map. Players will also be able to take part by voting for their favorite designs to be featured in Free Fire.