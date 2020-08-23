Cyberpunk 2077 Will Apparently Have Free DLC Content

If an exchange on Twitter is to be believed, then it appears CD Project Red will be adding free DLC content to Cyberpunk 2077. While we kind of know what's on the way for the game through trailers and featurettes, the reality is we truly don't know everything the game has in store for us content-wise. Which is to be expected that we're being kept in the dark about some stuff and are basically waiting to see what the team has in store for the game when it comes out in November. (If it comes out in November, knock on wood.) But this week it appears we got a hint of what's on the way in the future. A fan on Twitter asked a pretty decent question just wondering if there will be free DLC content in the game just like the developers did for The Witcher III. And with a gif of the Kool-Aid Man from Family Guy, they responded with an affirmative "Oh Yeaaaaaaah!"

While that is comforting to know, it's not something we recommend hanging your hat on for the game. If you recall, while The Witcher III did get free DLC, it also had two massive expansions that were absolutely NOT free. Depending on who you ask, those paid expansions either make or break the game in the longterm. So while it is comforting to know that somewhere down the road they will have free content added to Cyberpunk 2077, the reality is there's no way the company is just going to pour hours of work into DLC content for a game this big with this much hype and not get paid for it. We'll see how all of it comes out in the wash as Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to be released on November 17th, 2020.