Posted in: Games, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Patch 6.2 Coming Soon

League Of Legends: Wild Rift has revealed all of the content coming in Patch 6.2: Powers Unbound, set for launch in mid-July

Article Summary Patch 6.2: Powers Unbound adds Aurora, Bard, and Vel'Koz as new champions to Wild Rift.

Major item overhauls, champion reworks, and gameplay updates bring fresh strategies to the Rift.

Ultimate Spellbook and AAA ARAM return with new features, expanded spell choices, and visual effects.

New skins, Ranked updates, Player Behavior system, and the Aurora’s Adventure event debut mid-July.

Riot Games dropped new update details and a developer video for League Of Legends: Wild Rift, as they discussed Patch 6.2: Powers Unbound. The team discusses the addition of three new champions to the game, as well as a brand-new theme, several item overhauls that will change how they operate, the updated Spellbooks, and more. You can read the dev notes below and watch the video above, as the update arrives on July 17, 2025.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift – Patch 6.2: Powers Unbound

Soulforce Awakening

Following Patch 6.1's Dual Nova, Patch 6.2 welcomes a brand-new patch theme: Soulforce Awakening. At the core of Soulforce Awakening is the Soulforce Box, which players will level up by collecting Soulforce Energy from an array of in-game activities. Throughout the patch, players will have the chance to earn 12 different rewards by leveling up their Soulforce box, including Collected Legends Card Packs, condensed ore, consumable trial cards, and six special chromas for one of the newest champions, Aurora, the Witch Between Worlds.

New Champions

Aurora, the Witch Between Worlds, is a powerful mage that possesses the ability to move between the spirit and material realms. She is a high-skill, high-style AP assassin, perfect for players who love precision and a dash of mischief. Bard, the Wandering Caretaker, is a traveler from beyond the stars who fights to maintain balance. With his Magical Journey and Tempered Fate abilities, Bard can set up unique opportunities for his teammates. Vel'Koz, the Eye of the Void, is a Void-spawn with the power to disrupt the very fabric of the world itself. Vel'Koz is a long-range mage that thrives by assaulting his foes with deadly plasma.

Champion Reworks & Item Updates

Galio, the Colossus, and Swain, the Noxian Grand General, have received adjustments to better solidify their gameplay identities. The scaling of Galio's Shield of Durand has been updated, consistent with his identity as a highly magic resistant tank, while the clarity and power of Swain's ultimate, Demonic Ascension, has been enhanced to better accentuate his powerful transformation. Additionally, Varus, Ashe, Zeri, Vayne, and Miss Fortune have received targeted updates to bring their unique playstyles into sharper focus.

Beyond changes to several iconic champions, this patch introduces major updates to items:

Soul Transfer is a brand-new item that, upon critically striking, summons a clone that mirrors the wielders' attack speed, range and critical strikes.

Bloodthirster, Infinity Edge, and Essence Reaver, have been adjusted to better differentiate their effects.

The enchantment system has been improved with role-specific options with powerful impacts to each champion's playstyle.

Gameplay

Players can look forward to handful of updates coming to the Bandle Rift:

The Enchanted Piggy is a new presence on the Rift that will roam around the Dragon and Baron pits in Legendary Queue matches. Taking it down will grant gold, XP, and an Enchanted Piglet that charges enemy turrets.

Brush layouts in PvP and Ranked (not Adventure modes) have been adjusted around the Dragon pit.

Various mystical easter eggs have been added that reward certain plays.

Several changes have also been made to objectives to improve the pacing of matches overall. Turret platings now fall earlier, Baron spawns sooner, and outer turret resistance has been reduced. This patch also debuts a new Player Behavior System, which assigns each player with an honor score. High scoring players will unlock exclusive rewards, but negative behavior can lead to limited access to certain features. Finally, Galio's Aegis, which was introduced in Patch 6.0 and rewarded players that performed well despite losing a game, is being reintroduced as a permanent feature following player feedback.

Game Modes

Ultimate Spellbook is returning with a new look and, along with brand new Ultimates to choose from, new champion abilities have been added to players' spellbooks. Players can now also pick their abilities before the game and reroll them during battle, accumulating added bonuses each time. Akin to Ultimate Spellbook, AAA ARAM has received a whimsical new visual update, and players will be able to choose one of several abilities from the Spellbook pool to take into battle before entering the game. AAA ARAM also features over 60 new cards and Animal Archetypes, adding even more game-to-game variety.

Ranked & Wild Pass

With this patch, playing Ranked will now contribute to players' progress in Legendary Queue and brave players that play Ranked will have the opportunity to earn a brand-new skin for Galio. Additionally, a small change has been made to the top of the Ranked ladder with Grandmaster now being broken into three tiers, making setbacks smaller and climbing more rewarding. Separately, brand new skins await players in this season's Wild Pass: Wondertown Lillia and Battlecast Urgot.

Events

Aurora brings with her a brand-new event, Aurora's Adventure! Players that progress through Aurora's Adventure will earn a skin from the brand-new Exquisite skin tier, Star Guardian Jinx Exquisite Edition.

Skins

Arclight Vel'Koz

Mystical Herald Bard

Garden Party Braum

Omega Squad Veigar

Summer Party Seraphine

Summer Party Samira

Summer Party Katarina

Summer Party Yasuo

Mystical Herald Zyra

Mystical Herald Heimerdinger

Mystical Herald Draven

High Noon Yone

High Noon Kha'Zix

High Noon Rengar

High Noon Viktor

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!