Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade

Beyblade Announces Several North American Tournaments

Think you got what it takes to become a Beyblade champion? A series of tournaments have been announced with plans for a Tokyo finals

Article Summary Beyblade X World Championship 2025 regional tournaments announced across North America at Walmart stores

Winners advance to the World Finals at Tokyo Tower on October 11-12, 2025, facing top bladers worldwide

Participants compete using Hasbro’s latest Beyblade X tops and arenas, with exclusive prizes on the line

Additional qualifiers held in Brazil, Mexico, UK, France, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand

Hasbro has teamed up with ADK Emotions NY and T-Licensing to bring the Beyblade X World Championship 2025 to Walmart locations in North America. At multiple locations this Summer, players will be able to compete against each other in a series of tournaments to crown champions, all of who will be vying for prizes and a chance to go to the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, this October. We have the finer details below as you can find details on how to enter the event on the website link above.

Beyblade X World Championship 2025

At each tournament, bladers will use tops from Hasbro's Beyblade X toy line to compete against fellow Bey-fans for a chance to qualify for the final World Championship tournament – an epic two-day battle at Tokyo Tower on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. One champion from each participating country will earn a spot at the final World Championship battle that will take place in Japan, the birthplace of the Beyblade phenomenon. Participants interested in the tournament can level up their skills using Hasbro's latest items: the Beyblade X Cobalt Dragoon 2-60C Deluxe Left-Spin String Launcher Set with Attack Type Top Left-Spinning Top and play on the go with the new Beyblade X Clash and Carry Beystadium Battle Arena.

United States (*Not a Walmart retail location)

June 7: Humble, TX (6626 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346)

June 7: Kissimmee, FL (1471 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744)

June 14: Houston, TX (5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015)

June 14: Kissimmee, FL (2855 N Old Lake Wilson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34747)

June 21: Marietta, GA (2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30066)

June 21: Bentonville Film Festival*

June 28: Rogers, AR (4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758)

June 28: Marietta, GA (1785 Cobb Pkwy S · Marietta, GA 30060)

July 12: Dallas, TX (1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211)

July 12: Middle Island, NY (750 Middle Country Rd, Middle Island, NY 11953)

July 19: Dallas, TX (15757 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248)

July 19: Teterboro, NJ (1 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608)

July 26: Chula Vista, CA (1360 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91915)

July 26: Brideview, IL (10260 S Harlem Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455)

August 2: San Diego, CA (3382 Murphy Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92123)

August 2: Bedford Park, IL (7050 S Cicero Ave, Bedford Park, IL 60638)

Canada

June 7: Vancouver (3585 Grandview Hwy. Vancouver, BC V5M 2G7, Canada)

June 7: Toronto (2245 Islington Ave, Toronto, ON M9W 3W6, Canada)

June 14: Saint Jerome (1030 Bd du Grand Héron Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5K8, Canada)

June 21: Calgary (7979 11 St SE Calgary, AB T2H 0A7, Canada)

June 21: Quebec City (1700 Boulevard Lebourgneuf Quebec City, QC G2K 2M4 Canada)

July 5: Dartmouth (90 Lamont Terrace Dartmouth, NS B3B 0B5, Canada)

July 5: Orleans (3900 Innes Rd. Orléans, ON K1W 1K9, Canada)

Around the world, various tournaments will be held, all leading to the final World Championship tournament in Tokyo. The participating countries include:

Brazil 4 regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 1 national qualifier for ages 8-12

Mexico: 1 national qualifier for both age groups 8–12 ages 13+

1 national qualifier for both age groups 8–12 ages 13+ Australia: 1 National qualifier for both age groups 8–12 and 13+

1 National qualifier for both age groups 8–12 and 13+ New Zealand: 1 national qualifier for ages 8–12

1 national qualifier for ages 8–12 Germany: 6 Regional qualifiers and one national qualifier for ages 8-12

6 Regional qualifiers and one national qualifier for ages 8-12 United Kingdom: 100+ regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 and one national qualifier for ages 8-12

100+ regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 and one national qualifier for ages 8-12 France: 60+ regional qualifiers for ages 8–12 and one national qualifier for ages 8-12

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!