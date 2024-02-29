Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cybertrash STATYX, Sometimes You, Uncle Frost Team

Cybertrash STATYX Confirmed For Release In Mid-March

Indie game publisher Sometimes You has confirmed their latest action-platformer Cybertrash STATYX will be released on consoles in March.

Uncle Frost Team unleashes a robot rebellion in this 2D action-platformer.

Players to navigate a corporate-run dystopia as the main character Jenet.

Tactical gameplay with experience points, upgrades, and diverse weaponry.

Indie game developer Uncle Frost Team and publisher Sometimes You have confirmed the release date of their upcoming 2D action-platformer, Cybertrash STATYX. The game will take you on a futuristic journey as you will fight against the robot uprising, as humans are slowly being replaced by machines. You can check out the latest trailer and info here, as it will arrive for all three major consoles on March 12, 2024.

Cybertrash STATYX

In the future, robots and artificial intelligence has begun to replace people; corporations are waging war among themselves. It is difficult for people to survive in such conditions, and some of them are trying to escape from the vicious system. The goal of the game is to uncover a conspiracy against humanity and escape from the metropolis while being persecuted by the corporation. There are no sub-objectives because the game has a straight storyline. People are being kidnapped and modified by installing neural manipulators in different ways. Due to the limited resources of the chips, the newly minted cyborgs also take control of the unmodified population. Captured people have their memories erased and are turned into cyborgs. The opposition is weakening.

In the role of the main character – Jenet, you fall deep into the events, trying to remember the past and escape from the clutches of the corporation. Uncover a conspiracy against humanity! Run, jump, slide, destroy enemies, gain experience points, upgrade your character, and win the day! The main character has neat abilities to maneuver to avoid enemy attacks. Also, different types of weapons imply certain tactical advantages. However, maneuvers are not as necessary if the player selects the run-n-gun mode. Some types of enemies, when they detect the main character, chase the player and shoot in bursts, having their own ammunition. To avoid hitting the character, the player must choose the moment to counterattack. It presents all the possible tactical elements within such a retro platformer.

