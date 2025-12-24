Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: daemon x machina, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Drops Three New Titans

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion has a new update avcailable as three new titans are now in the game to bring even greater challenges

Article Summary Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion update adds three powerful new titan bosses for players to defeat.

Patches v1.2.1 and v1.2.2 fix bugs, improve gameplay, and resolve issues from previous expansions.

Face new bosses—Insania Rex RT: Ω, Immortal Void RT: Ω, and Chaldia's Effigy—with unique rewards.

Customize your Arsenal, explore a vast open world, and join friends for epic co-op mech battles online.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games dropped a new update into Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion ahead of the holidays, as they've added three new titans to the game. Technically, you're getting two patches at the same time, one that brings in some new content with three new challenges to face, while the other fixes many of the lingering issues from the last expansion. We have the dev notes here as the content is now live.

Three New Titans

The two new patches (v1.2.1 and v1.2.2) released simultaneously include a number of improvements and bug fixes, including addressing a progress blocker for the Into the Abyss expansion pack and additional minor issues. Three new bosses for players to battle have also been added—Insania Rex RT: Ω, Immortal Void RT: Ω, and Chaldia's Effigy—each with their own unique challenges and rewards. Each can be challenged repeatedly through the Rematch Simulator in-game.

Fly into battle in a customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to each player's playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as players freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down foes and collecting their weapons and equipment, players can upgrade their skills to expand their options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where players can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Into The Abyss

Fly into battle in a customised Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to each player's playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as players freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down foes and collecting their weapons and equipment, players can upgrade their skills to expand their options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where players can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online. New and veteran Daemon X Machina players alike will find a worthy adventure here.

A Titanic Evolution: Daemon X Machina's high-octane armoured action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that's accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans.

Daemon X Machina's high-octane armoured action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that's accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans. Build a Better You: Now a nimble suit of armour, each Arsenal can be fully customised both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements.

Now a nimble suit of armour, each Arsenal can be fully customised both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements. Together You Can Make a Difference: Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means players never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together.

Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means players never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together. Beautiful and Deadly: Explore an alien planet in an Arsenal as players battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!