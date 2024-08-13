Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: dark sky, Ganymede Games, Midwest Games

Dark Sky Confirms Official Release Date With New Trailer

Midwest Games have released a brand new trailer this morning for Dark Sky, as they have confirmed the official release date

Article Summary New trailer for Dark Sky confirms official release date for September 24 on Steam and GOG.

Game features tactical turn-based card battles set on the foreign planet of Wolf Prime.

Lead protagonist Squig and a diverse crew to save their planet from a mysterious force.

Customize decks and explore rich backstories of six playable characters in a vibrant alien world.

Indie game developer Ganymede Games and publisher Midwest Games dropped a new trailer this morning for Dark Sky while also revealing the game's release date. It's been a few months since we've heard anything from this game, which is surprising considering how much buzz the turn-based sci-fi RPG deckbuilder got when it was first announced. But after being teased for a Q3 release, we now know the official release date is September 24 for both Steam and GOG. Enjoy the trailer!

Dark Sky

Wolf Prime, a foreign planet home to generations of hard-working miners, is on the brink of total decimation at the cruel hands of a mysterious, unknown force. Lead a crew of unlikely heroes as Squig, a humble shipyard worker, on a daring quest to save his planet from ruin. Brave dangerous arenas and fight for survival in tactical turn-based card battles with six powerful party members. Create a customized deck of cards to complement each character's strengths on the battlefield. Meet complex characters with rich backstories while venturing deep into the unknown to investigate the source of Wolf Prime's destruction.

As Ganymede Games' debut game, Dark Sky is the initial chapter in a much larger narrative universe. Face off with fierce enemies in strategic, party-centric card battles. Create fully customized decks tailored to each of the six playable characters, combine them to inflict debilitating status effects to overpower enemies, and craft and upgrade new cards to unlock powerful abilities like burning lasers and poison darts to breach an enemy's defenses. Traverse colorful hand-painted environments and engage with the various opposing factions on Wolf Prime, such as the Outworld Collective Fleet, the Mining Guild, and the Runshaka death cult, exploring a compelling alien world in a race to uncover the cause of the cataclysm before Squig's planet is torn apart.

