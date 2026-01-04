Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Extra Life

Daybreak Games Raised Over $1M For Extra Life In New Milestone

Daybreak Games recently became one of the few organizations that raised over $1M for Extra Life for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Last month, Daybreak Games revealed they hit a new milestone in their fundraising efforts during Extra Life 2025, as they became one of the first organizations to raise $1 million for the charitable organization. As it is every year, the team worked to bring gamers together to raise funds for the event, all of which goes to supporting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide. We have more info from their press release below as they're already looking ahead to the 2026 event.

Daybreak Games x Extra Life

Daybreak Games was named Extra Life's Partner of the Year Extra Life Award in 2024, thanks in part to the collaborative role that the company and its tight-knit player base have built since they began raising money for the organization in 2018. Players past and present are invited to join Daybreak's Super Team and participate by supporting one of the six studio teams in the spirit of friendly competition. Each game and/or studio team has set its own fundraising goal and incentives with open invitations for their communities to participate. All funds will go directly to each team's local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, where they will be used to support areas of greatest need.

"We continue to be humbled and uplifted by the generosity that our fans have demonstrated over the past seven years," said Ji Ham, CEO at Daybreak Games. "Our passionate in-game communities continue to show up each and every year to make a difference to children and families in the real world. We truly couldn't have reached this mark without their unwavering support."

"This milestone is truly driven by the generosity of Daybreak's community and the innovation of Daybreak itself," said Chelsey Crowne, Extra Life Manager at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Daybreak has found creative ways to engage players and offer in-game opportunities that both reward participation and make a real impact. That combination of the willingness to leverage its platform and their community's enthusiasm to get involved is the secret sauce behind this partnership's success."

