DC Heroes United Announced During San Diego Comic-Con

During San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Genvid Entertainment revealed a new interactive series on the way called DC Heroes United.

Genvid Entertainment has partnered with DC Comics and WB Games to announce a new game at San Diego Comic-Con called DC Heroes United. This is a brand new interactive streaming series, brought to you by the same studio that created The Walking Dead: Last Mile. Only this particular series will allow fans to determine what kind of heroes or villains iconic characters from the DC Universe will become. You will have the ability to determine how Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman work together, as well as whether they succeed or fail. All of which helps build toward the eventual creation of the Justice League. The entire canonical story of DC Heroes United is up to the audience to decide, with those choices having an impact on DC canon. No dates were given for the launch of the series, nor was it made clear if it would be tied to Facebook like TWD was previously. We got more info on the story for you below.

"When the story of Earth-212 begins, our favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains remain in the shadows, largely unknown to one another and mostly serving as legend and rumor to civilians. The appearance of the magical Tower of Fate in Gotham City thrusts these fledgling heroes into the spotlight – together and in opposition. As DC Heroes United unfolds, the audience will make choices of morality, leadership, and sacrifice on behalf of its leads. Viewers will decide whether The Dark Knight and Man of Steel work well together, whether they trust one another, and how much. How Batman responds to Wonder Woman and Superman fighting crime in Gotham City. Whether Lex Luthor gives into his darker desires. And ultimately, who fights for good, evil, or themselves, and why. A story whose decisions become immutable DC multiverse canon, DC Heroes United will feature a plethora of DC Comic Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond the Trinity. Genvid also teamed up with the renowned artist Terry Dodson to bring this epic origin story to life."

