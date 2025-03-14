Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Twenty-Sided Tavern

D&D's Twenty-Sided Tavern Reveals Celebrities For Final NYC Shows

Before Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern goes on tour, they're closing out their NYC shows with some celebritiy players

Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment have some final surprises for Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern in NYC, as several celebrity guests will be popping by the tavern before it heads out on tour. From March until May, five new names have been added for performances, giving the show some additional star power before ending their residency at Stage 42 in Manhattan. We have the full list of performers and dates for you here.

March-May 2025 Special Guests

Travis McElroy ( The Adventure Zone, My Brother, My Brother and Me) returning March 13 – 16 as "The Trickster"

The Adventure Zone, My Brother, My Brother and Me) returning March 13 – 16 as "The Trickster" Darin De Paul (Avowed, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep) joining the Tavern March 20 – 25

(Avowed, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep) joining the Tavern March 20 – 25 Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate 3, Silent Hill 2) as "The Spellcaster" March 28 – April 6

(Baldur's Gate 3, Silent Hill 2) as "The Spellcaster" March 28 – April 6 Samantha Beart (Baldur's Gate 3, Demon's Souls) as "The Trickster" April 10 – April 15

(Baldur's Gate 3, Demon's Souls) as "The Trickster" April 10 – April 15 Anjali Bhimani (Ms. Marvel, Critical Role) as "The Warrior" April 17 to April 22

(Ms. Marvel, Critical Role) as "The Warrior" April 17 to April 22 Becca Scott (Good Time Society, Dimension 20) as "The Trickster" April 24 – April 29

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

At Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale, and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike!

For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel's Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead, and more, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you'll love but bigger and better than ever.

