Dead By Daylight Adds 2v8 & Lara Croft With More Arriving Soon

Dead By Daylight has a new update out today as Lara Croft joins the game in time to see the mayham that is 2v8 gameplay.

Article Summary Lara Croft joins Dead By Daylight as a new survivor with unique perks.

Experience the chaos with the new 2v8 mode available from July 25 to August 8.

Coming soon: Cross-Progression feature for gameplay across multiple platforms.

Mark your calendars for The Casting of Frank Stone releasing on Sept. 3, 2024.

Behaviour Interactive rolled out a massive update today with a number of items for Dead By Daylight players to explore. First, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is now officially in the game as a survivor after being in the Test Servers for the past few weeks. Next, the much-requested 2v8 Mode will launch in the game next week. However, the downside is that 2v8 isn't permanent; it's only available from July 25 to August 8. The team also provided updates about cross-progression and The Casting of Frank Stone, all of which we have for you below.

Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider

Prepare to venture into the unknown as the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft, takes on The Entity's Realm. Courageous, resourceful, and no stranger to the supernatural, few characters enter Dead by Daylight with the Tomb Raider's iconic status or survival pedigree. While she may find herself without her trademark pistols or bow, Dead by Daylight's gameplay boils Lara down to her essence, creating abilities around the intangibles that define her. Lara introduces three new Perks, Finesse, Hardened, and Specialist to Dead by Daylight, each of which underscores her skills as an athlete (new animation!), adventurer, and archeologist respectively.

2v8 Mayhem Arrives

If you think you know Dead by Daylight, think again. The highly requested 2v8 Game Mode arrives on July 25, injecting the familiar player experience with a big dose of chaos, fast-paced action, and added fun. With more than a few surprises still up their sleeves eight years in, the Dead by Daylight team has shaken up the standard Trial in a major way. For the first time ever, 2 Killers can team up to hunt 8 Survivors, delivering a fresh and frantic take on gameplay for seasoned players.

2v8 Trials will take place across 5 classic Maps, each of which has been expanded to house the action. Generators have also been doubled, with Survivors now needing to repair 8 of 13 to escape. Hooks and Perks have been jettisoned in a bid to keep the action flowing. Downed Survivors are now sent directly to Cages, while Survivor Perks are replaced with a new class system designed to encourage teamwork as players can adopt clearer "roles" within a Trial. Instead of Classes, Killers will receive alterations to their Powers, as well as a crucial team-based ability to amplify the havoc they can wreak as a duo.

Cross-Progression, Coming Soon

Available on July 22, Cross-Progression is coming to Dead by Daylight, allowing players to sync their progress and purchases across platforms. A huge quality of life of improvement for those who enjoy Dead by Daylight on multiple platforms, Cross-Progression has been a long-requested feature that the team is excited to deliver on. All players need is a Behaviour Account, and to own the base game on whichever platforms they wish to play. To help streamline the process an easy-to-follow "How-To" video will walk players through the simple steps of getting set up. Dead by Daylight's website and social channels have also shared a chart outlining all platform specifics, as well as an in-depth FAQ for players looking for further details.

The Casting of Frank Stone

The world of Dead by Daylight continues to expand with The Casting of Frank Stone, set to officially release on Sept. 3, 2024. Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive's collaboration spins a disturbing single-player cinematic yarn from Dead by Daylight's lore, offering a completely new window into the game's universe.

