Dead By Daylight Reveals Chapter 27: Tools Of Torment Behaviour Interactive shows off a new woman slasher killer, twin survivors, and a whole new hunting ground map for Dead By Daylight.

Behaviour Interactive dropped new details this morning for the next Dead By Daylight expansion with Chapter 27: Tools Of Torment. The new content brings about the game's first women slasher killer going by the name The Skull Merchant, as well as the first twin survivors, as you'll get the siblings Thalita and Renato Lyra. All three of these characters will come with an update to the Shelter Woods Map, which will now include a new area called The Skull Merchant's Hunting Camp. We have the finer details from the team below as this new expansion will go live on March 7th, 2023.

Killer: The Skill Merchant

The Skull Merchant, known within the business world as Adriana Imai, is Dead By Daylight's first original modern female slasher. A wealthy high-powered tech executive, she splits her life between aggressively buying and absorbing smaller companies as her public persona, and quenching her bloodlust in the guise of her alter ego. For The Skull Merchant, the thrill is truly in the hunt. With designs on becoming an apex hunter in a world of prey, she dedicates her ample resources towards the search for worthy adversaries to pit herself against. The Skull Merchant's Power is Eyes in the Sky. Another Dead By Daylight milestone, Eyes in the Sky puts modern tech in a Killer's hands for the first time, allowing her to position 4 Drones to surveil Survivors. While The Skull Merchant certainly has the means of purchasing the best of the best, she seeks to connect with every kill by building these Drones herself. Each Drone is crafted around the skull of a former victim, combining bone and tech to achieve a grisly handmade quality. Survivors will need to strategize on ways to avoid and disable these hovering horrors before their maker is alerted…

Survivors: The Twins

Hailing from Brazil, the sister and brother duo of Thalita and Renato Lyra are the first Survivor siblings to be pulled into The Fog together. A direct contrast of values from the brutal single-mindedness of The Skull Merchant, Thalita and Renato served as beacons of light within their community, using their kite-flying business to mentor children from the area. Positive, creative, and caring, working as a team is second nature to the siblings, making them ideal additions to any group of Survivors. These qualities are best reflected in the unique Teamwork Perks, which benefit those who choose to work together.

Dead By Daylight Map Addition: The Hunting Camp

The Skull Merchant has set up her Hunting Camp in the existing Map of MacMillan Estate's Shelter Woods. Formed from multiple connected shipping containers dropped into an area, The Hunting Camp is a true representation of both sides of Adriana Imai's twisted world. The upper container is the Killer's executive suite: clean, luxurious, and equipped with only premium commodities. Beneath it lies the Grim Workshop. Bathed in oil and blood, this is where The Skull Merchant tinkers to build her tools… and where she also houses many of her gruesome trophies.