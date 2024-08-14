Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Deathless She-Hulk Arrives For Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam revealed new chracters on the way for Marvel Contest of Champions, including Deathless She-Hulk and a Superior Iron-Man Buff

Article Summary Deathless She-Hulk joins Marvel Contest of Champions for epic battles and events.

Superior Iron Man gets a powerful new buff with his latest suit upgrade.

New quests: "No Rest For The Wicked" and "Beta Ray Battle Zone" offer rich rewards.

Reunion Event introduces The Crucible, new calendar, store, and more exciting content.

Kabam revealed new content on the way for Marvel Contest of Champions, as players will soon experience the power of Deathless She-Hulk. The character has been added to the game as part of the ongoing events happening in The Crucible, this one being the reunion event, where she arrives to punch people straight to hell. Along with her comes a brand new Superior Iron Man Buff that you'll have fun with in a brand new suit. We have more details about quests and events below from their latest blog, and a couple of trailers for you here.

Marvel Contest of Champions – V46.0 Quests and Events

Event Quest – No Rest For The Wicked

Beta Billy Ray finally arrives to The Contest in response to Nova's distress beacon. Unfortunately, Bill's unannounced entrance throws things into conflict, and to make matters more upsetting he seems to have an unnatural obsession with the regrown World Tree. Nova and the gang try to calm Bill down, but clouded minds and the arrival of ENCHANTRESS does nothing to ease tensions. The usually villainous Asgardian claims to be here to help, but will she provide mercy or torment?

Side Quest – Beta Ray Battle Zone

Arcade's games continue and he has dropped Beta Ray Bill and The Summoner into his grand finale! The heroic pair must fight through an old-school Battle Zone gamespace where Arcade makes the rules. Beta Ray Bill has forged on ahead, leaving behind rewards to help The Summoner catch up. But Arcade won't let Bill ruin all his fun, and has dispatched AI-Powered Champion Avatars to prevent the Summoner from reaching Bill's gifts. Clear every "Zone" for points and rewards, and dispatch the last of Arcade's wannabe Champions to put his reign of terror to an end!

Reunion Event

Introducing the Marvel Contest of Champions Reunion Event! This Event, formerly known as Legends, features a new Calendar, Store, Objectives, Crystals, and much more – all centered around a brand new Quest; The Crucible!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!