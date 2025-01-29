Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Announced

Two role-playing game worlds will collide as the new video game Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has been announced

Article Summary Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast unveil Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked.

New DM-less game focuses on social strategy and fast-paced turn-based combat.

Features cross-platform support with two story-based campaigns at launch.

Expansion plans include additional D&D settings as future downloadable content.

Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast have come together for a brand new video game, as Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has been announced. The goal of the game will be to bring the best of both worlds together with an interactive D&D setting within Demeo's action roleplaying system. Set up so that every kind of player, from novice adventures to experienced warriors, can jump in immediately and play as a group. The game doesn't have a release date; we're assuming that 2026 is the most likely window for it. For now, we have more info and a few quotes from today's announcement for you below.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Unlike the full Dungeons & Dragons experience, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a DM-less system that focuses on social strategy rather than social roleplay, encouraging group table talk focused on tactics and decision-making. With cross-platform support for up to four players co-operatively, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will feature two story-based campaigns at launch with additional campaigns in different D&D settings planned as downloadable content in the future.

"By leveraging the power of the Demeo system, Resolution Games is able to take a different approach to Dungeons & Dragons by putting the emphasis on fast turn-based combat and pick-up-and-play mechanics," said Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy & Licensing at Wizards of the Coast. "Battlemarked continues Hasbro's strategy to leverage our extensive catalog of world-class IP to create digital games through licensing and internal studio development. By partnering with the best developers in the industry, we can deliver new games and innovative experiences across all platforms for our fans to enjoy."

"With the launch of Demeo back in 2021, we began to grow an incredible relationship with the D&D player community," said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO, Resolution Games. "Demeo and Demeo Battles quickly became a game night substitute for Dungeon Masters who wanted an out-of-campaign way to have fun with their groups, and for D&D players to introduce their friends and family to tabletop miniatures games. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked opens up that appeal even further by adapting the classes, actions, and lore of Dungeons & Dragons to this system for all new adventures and a whole new experience built from the ground up with D&D in mind."

