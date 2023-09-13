Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: demon slayer, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep The Board! Announced

SEGA and Aniplex are working together to bring their new title, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep The Board! to the Nintendo Switch.

SEGA and Aniplex announced this morning that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is coming to the Nintendo Switch. We didn't really get a ton of information about this game beyond the concept that it will be a board game version of the anime, in which you'll play as multiple characters from the iconic series to go around the board in landmark locations to battle demons in a day and night cycle. Basically, they're presenting the anime to you in a very different way that feels competitive while also having some fun with the franchise in the process. The team didn't really give a release date for this one, only letting people know it would be released for the Switch sometime in 2024. We have a little more info on the game for you below, along with some images they provided, but sadly, no trailer.

"In Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba­- Sweep the Board!, players will explore a dynamic world designed like a board game. Each board features memorable locations from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, including Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa. As the time of day changes from day to night, the spaces of each board change, bringing new events and opportunities for players to discover as they plan their next move. Choose from a cast of fan-favorite characters, including Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and 9 Hashiras, before engaging in fun, exciting multiplayer action for up to 4 players, either locally or online. Nezuko Kamado will also join in on the fun as a support character. Take on a variety of thrilling mini-games, meet familiar characters, work together to defeat dangerous demons lurking in the night, and aim to become the most powerful demon slayer among the rest!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!