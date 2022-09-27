Embark Studios Announces Alpha Playtest For The Finals

Embark Studios, the Stockholm-based studio under Nexon, revealed they are launching an Alpha Playtest for The Finals. The team-based shooter based in a game-show format will eventually be launched as a free-to-play title, but before that can happen, they need to iron out the wrinkles and get the game ready for release. This will be the first of many public tests people can take part in while that process is happening. The test starts this Thursday, September 29th, at 8am ET and will run through October 3rd at 3pm ET. You can request access to the test via the game's Steam page at the link above.

Viewers at home, here's the news you've been waiting to hear: The Finals is accepting new contestants, and that means YOU! That's right, soon the world could be watching YOU tear apart our newest dynamic arenas and seize everlasting fame! As you know, The Finals is the world's greatest free-to-play combat game show! Our contestants plug in to our virtual world and join teams in escalating tournaments. They fight it out in our beautifully-rendered arenas based on real-world locations that they can alter, exploit, and even destroy. Sure, you can aim and shoot, but contestants that add our carefully curated virtual environments to their arsenal are more likely to advance, so do anything you can imagine in the name of victory! Burn arenas to the ground! Send wrecking balls crashing into your opponents! Don't just pull triggers – pull down buildings! Play Your Way – Whether it's sneaking up on enemy squads with a katana in hand or ripping an entire building out from under their feet with explosives, The Finals lets YOU make the call! With different skills across body builds and a wide array of weapons and gadgets, you'll have all the tools to make your playstyle your own!

