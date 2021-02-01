Vintage Cards Featuring Gym Leader Erika's Pokémon Hit Auction

One of the most unique eras of the Pokémon Trading Card Game featured the Gym Heroes, and Gym Challenge sets. These two sets were the in-between era of the first wave, which included the Base set, Jungle, Fossil, and Team Rocket. Generation Two would soon debut through the Neo Genesis set and would continue through Neo Discovery, New Revelation, and Neo Destiny. What the Gym era did was take the first generation of Pokémon and add a brand new element: trainers, and not in the form of trainer cards. Collectors and players alike could now pull cards featuring the Pokémon owned by certain Gym Leaders from the games and the anime. Misty, Brock, Blaine, Giovanni, Sabrina, Koga, Lt. Surge, and Erika were featured as holographic Trainer Cards, and their Pokémon were available throughout these two historic sets. Each card showed the Gym Leader's face and badge in the bottom right corner. This was also right after the English cards began using the galaxy foil popularized by the Japanese cards in their main expansions, rather than the smaller twinkling star style used in Base and Jungle, which made this era of cards particularly beautiful. Now, two of Erika's Pokémon, Dragonair, and Clefable, can be added to your collection in CGC graded form over at Heritage Auctions.

Pokémon Erika's Clefable #3 Unlimited and Erika's Dragonair #4 First Edition Gym Heroes Set Rare Hologram Trading Cards (Wizards of the Coast, 2000) CGC Graded.

The Gym Heroes set was the 6th expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and it was released on August 14, 2000. The set was based on the first four Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region including the grass-type Gym Leader Erika. This lot features Erika's Dragonair (NM/Mint 8) and Erika's Clefable (Ex/NM+ 6.5). The artwork on both cards is done by Atsuko Nishida. Erika's Clefable is not listed on the SMR Price Guide. SMR Price Guide Value for Erika's Dragonair=$150.

These cards are up for auction right now over at Heritage. Good luck bidding, fellow collectors!