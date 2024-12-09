Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: CyberConnect2, demon slayer, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Announced

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will arrive in 2025 in North America and Europe for PC and consoles

Step back into Tanjiro Kamado's shoes in a fresh Story Mode covering Entertainment District and more arcs.

Choose from over 40 characters in VS Mode, including returning favorites and debut Hashira characters.

CyberConnect2 enhances the arena fighter, building on the success of 4M+ units sold of the original game.

SEGA has announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be coming to North America and Europe in 2025. Working with developer CyberConnect2, the game will capitalize on the original Hinokami Chronicles, featuring a brand-new Story Mode where you'll once again step into the shoes of Tanjiro Kamado for some familiar and new stories. The game will also come with a Vs Mode with over 40 playable characters to choose from. No firm date has been set for the game, we only know it will be released for PC and all three major consoles sometime next year.

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide. The sequel's Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from "Entertainment District Arc," "Swordsmith Village Arc," and "Hashira Training Arc."

The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

