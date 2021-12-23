Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder Gets A Holiday Update

TinyBuild Games and Knofa Games have released a special holiday update into Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder this week. Like a lot of the games that have been getting updates recently, this one is currently still in Early Access on Steam while they work the kinks out. But that didn't stop the team from going ahead with a special holiday update that will give those testing the game out something fun and festive to do. This particular update adds a new online PvP mode which they're calling Christmas Brawl. As part of the holidays they've marked the game down 20% in case you want to get in on the fun. You can rea more about this new mode and check out a trailer for it down below.

It's Christmas, and the Despot is generous! He's prepared a new online PvP mode for puny humans to (suffer in) enjoy: Christmas Brawl! Assemble your army and engage in quick fights against other humans in the Despot's dark labyrinth…But beware! You only have three lives. Christmas Brawl puts players face to face for a chance to become king of the hill as they fight chaotic battles in festively decorated rooms to the sound of Christmas-inspired tunes. Explore dungeons filled with never-before-seen monsters to stack up gold and upgrade an army of squishy humans with ridiculous weapons including damage soaking freezers and periodic tables, Excalibur swords, yoga pants, and magician's hats. Strategize melees with the army's abilities in mind. Build a front line full of fighters and fencers while saving shooters and throwers with long-range attacks on the rear lines. Even faster than the original gameplay mode, players must kill or be killed in Christmas Brawl, as there are only three chances to win before becoming food for Despot's creatures.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Despot's Game: Christmas Brawl Trailer (https://youtu.be/BferZL8dtgo)