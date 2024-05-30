Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Destiny

Destiny 2 x Dungeons & Dragons Crossover To Happen On June 4

Bungie and WotC have combined forces for an epic crossover, as Destiny 2 willl see some Dungeons & Dragons content for a few weeks.

Article Summary Destiny 2 announces a D&D crossover event starting June 4 as a D&D 50th Anniversary special.

New D&D-themed armor sets and cosmetics available for a limited time in the Eververse store.

Exclusive collectibles like Beholder Ghost shell figure to be released on the Bungie Store.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape revealed, featuring a showdown with the Witness and new powers.

Bungie has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast for a special crossover event, as Dungeons & Dragons will invade Destiny 2. Both serving as part of D&D's 50th Anniversary and a prelude to the release of The Final Shape, the game will have new Faerûn-inspired looks that will become available at the Eververse store on June 4. It isn't a full event; it's basically some cosmetics for you to snag, but it's the weird kind of crossover you never expect to see. But, much like previous crossovers, this will only be around for a few weeks. We have more details about it for you below.

Destiny 2 x Dungeons & Dragons

The new armor sets include the Apex Draconic set for Titans, the Spectral Displacer set for Hunters, and the Flayer's Dominion set for Warlocks. Additionally, the Adventurer's Pack Bundle will include a Queen of Dragons ship, the Owlbear Chariot Sparrow, and the Eye Tyrant Ghost shell. More cosmetics include the Bigby's Fist finisher and the Natural 20 emote, which will be randomly rolled each time it's used, as the fates designed. In addition to these in-game items, the Bungie Store will also be offering a Beholder Ghost shell vinyl figure inspired by the infamous floating gaze monster from the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

The first looks of Cosplay Cosmodrome were also revealed this week, as Kamichan831 and IlGritz showed off their Crow and Cayde-6 cosplays. Fans of Destiny 2 characters and the cosplay community can look forward to more cosplays coming soon. In Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Guardians will enter the Traveler in an epic showdown to stop the Witness from calcifying all reality into a nightmarish shape of its twisted design. Players will join the Vanguard and Cayde-6 to journey through The Pale Heart and take on the Witness's army. Guardians will battle new enemies, traverse surreal landscapes, and use Prismatic powers that blend Light and Darkness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!