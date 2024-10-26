Posted in: Destiny, Destiny 2, For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: halloween

Destiny Arrives in For Honor in New Halloween Event

In an interesting collaboration, Destiny has migrated over to For Honor as part of the game's latest Halloween event, happening now

Ubisoft and Bungie have come together for a new crossover as Destiny 2 has come over to For Honor for a special Halloween crossover. The event is called "Light of the Guardians" and is currently running until November 14, as they have created a spooky version of the Dominion mode. You'll need to secure points and fight on the grounds of the Cathedral, where several Scorn Baron are waiting within its walls. You'll also see two new Destiny-inspired Lawbringer and Centurion skins added to the game. The Violet King and The Crucible Lord were inspired by Destiny's Saint-14 and Lord Shaxx, respectively. We have more details below and the event trailer above.

For Honor x Destiny Halloween Event

With "Light of the Guardians" comes the Free Event Pass, where players can unlock exclusive rewards such as a mood effect, an ornament, and a Battle Outfit. During the event, Destiny-themed weapons will drop at the end of the matches as loot. In addition, other Destiny-themed items will also be available in the in-game store for the duration of the event, including emotes, a podium, an Illustrious Outfit, and more. The Destiny-inspired skins will remain available for players to purchase after the event's end date. In addition, players can unlock unique prizes by completing a community order with a stretch goal of three milestones, each with their own prize. Completing Milestone 1 will reward 2,000 Steel, and completing Milestone 2 will unlock 2,000 Steel and 4XP Boosts. Reaching the third and final milestone will unlock the Ghost Trophy ornament for all Heroes, 1,000 Steel, and an XP Boost. Players must work together to complete the order and reach each milestone. Title Update 2 will also feature the return of Tales of Rebellion: Pillage from November 21 to November 28, as well as three Hero Fests for Gryphon on November 14, Tiandi on November 21, and Jormungandr on November 28. "Light of the Guardians" is a parallel storyline launching as part of For Honor's Year 8 Season 3, The Shield of Svengard, in which the fate of Valkenheim rests in the hands of the indomitable Viking Gudmundr. Inspired by Norse mythology, this season introduced a new Battle Pass and Battle Bundle, new seasonal customization, the Viking Village, and other exciting updates to For Honor.

