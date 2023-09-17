Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Detained: Too Good For School, O.T.K Games, Thermite Games

Detained: Too Good For School Announced For 2024

O.T.K Games and Thermite Games revealed more info and a trailer on Detained: Too Good For School as they plan for next year's release.

Indie game developer O.T.K Games and publisher Thermite Games recently announced their new game Detained: Too Good For School is coming in 2024. This side-scrolling beat'em up tells the story of a gritty schoolgirl walking the streets of Swinster City on a quest to avenge her brother's death. The game comes with a fast-paced, hard-hitting combat system that allows you to upgrade over 90 skills, along with a partner for co-op fun. But it isn't all fighting as you also attend class, train at gyms, and pick up part-time jobs at night for sidequests and extra cash. Plus, the game will come with a dozen possible endings! Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to hear more of a release window.

"Guide a gritty schoolgirl through the mean streets of Swinster City after six months in juvenile detention. Time behind bars and the death of her brother has left our heroine in a foul mood. Will she release her pent-up aggression on those in the underworld who deserve it…or become an antiheroine who annihilates anyone who crosses her path? Fight hordes of hooligans in a fast-paced, hard-hitting combat system. Utilize a vast arsenal of craftable weaponry and accessories along with more than 90 unlockable and upgradeable skills. Explore Swinster City from sunrise to well after sundown, attending classes to unlock new perks, training at gyms, and taking on part-time jobs as well as sidequests for extra cash."

"Love can bloom on a battlefield, with eight romanceable characters of multiple genders. Go on dates to unlock story scenes and a new ally in battle. Use partners or other recruitable NPCs to take on challenging raids against the biggest and baddest of Swinster City. Or, become public enemy number one while beating up civilians – just make sure to avoid the cops. Will our wayward protagonist shape up her act and become the hero that the city needs? Will she fall prey to corruption, and become a menacing criminal kingpin? More than a dozen endings with many fates await."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!