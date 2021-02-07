Tag Team GX Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. In this first piece, though, let's take a look at Cosmic Eclipse's Tag Team cards, which showcased the bond between Pokémon.

Solgaleo & Lunala: The two Legendary Pokémon of the Cosmog line are shown here in this Tag Team GX with Lillie, a companion from the Sun & Moon game who is tied to these species. Full Art Trainer cards featuring female characters are going bonkers with collectors right now, and those featuring Lillie are especially popular. This Tag Team GX is a way to obtain a Lillie card that is both easier to pull and cheaper to buy in the secondary market.

Togepi & Cleffa & Igglybuff: What a trio! If you ain't never seen two pretty best friends, how about three? Cosmic Eclipse has not only some of the best artwork but also some of the cutest, and this card takes the case. This card also gets a Full Art version, a Full Art Alternate promo, and a Rainbow Rare which are all incredible.

Arceus & Dialga & Palkia: The majesty of these three is off the charts! While one of the chase cards of the set is the Alternate Art version that depicts these three as statues, this standard GX version is still quite the pull.

Next up, our spotlight on the Tag Team GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse continues.