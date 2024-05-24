Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm, kermit the frog, the muppets

Kermit The Frog Has Been Added To Disney Speedstorm

Exploring more of the Disney catalog of properties, Kermit The Frog from The Muppets has been added to Disney Speedstorm as a racer.

Feel the rhythm with Kermit’s Unique Skill - Banjo Connection!

Experience high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds.

Compete with characters like Mickey Mouse and Mulan in arcade racing!

Gameloft added a new character to the roster of Disney Speedstorm this week as Kermit The Frog of The Muppets fame is now available as a driver. Exploring more of the Disney catalog beyond animated films, the iconic character is now in the game as a mid-season racer, as part of the Speedster class that focuses more on acceleration than other areas. We have more details about him below, as he's available right now.

Kermit The Frog

Kermit is hitting the track as a new mid-season racer, using his love of music to help him cross the finish line first, marking the very first time a Muppet has been added to the game. This Speedster Class racer is all about getting ahead of the competition and he's bringing a musical touch to his race towards victory with his Unique Skill – Banjo Connection!

Banjo Connection's normal activation – Kermit the Frog plays an energizing melody on his banjo, generating boost fuel. If another racer gets close to Kermit the Frog, they get a small speed boost, while Kermit the Frog gains a huge speed boost.

Kermit the Frog plays an energizing melody on his banjo, generating boost fuel. If another racer gets close to Kermit the Frog, they get a small speed boost, while Kermit the Frog gains a huge speed boost. Banjo Connection's charged activation – Kermit the Frog plays a calming melody on his banjo, rendering him invulnerable for a short amount of time. If an opponent gets too close to him during this time, they'll have their top speed reduced while Kermit the Frog gains increased boost fuel generation.

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast, and more, are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

