Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Purple Moss Collectors, Yogacast Games

Yogacast Games To Publish Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

Yogacast Games have taken on the publishing duties for Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, a new roguelike deckbuilder coming this year.

Article Summary Yogacast Games to publish the new indie game Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers.

Roguelike deckbuilder combines gambling gameplay with unique card collection.

Over 200 unique cards offer various strategies in tavern-based card battles.

Play a free demo on Steam ahead of the full game's release in 2024.

This morning, Yogacast Games announced they have taken on the publishing duties of a new indie game title, as they will release Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers. The game was originally revealed by developer Purple Moss Collectors, as they have created what feels like a bit of a chaotic mess wrapped in a clever concept. You'll essentially play a gambling game that looks like blackjack but plays nothing like it, as you'll bring everything from your pockets to the table in this roguelike deckbuilder. Play against various characters in a tavern and collect cards along the way to build the best deck possible. The game will be out sometime in 2024, but for now, you can play a free demo on Steam.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

In Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, you'll travel through a tavern where everyone plays a very different version of blackjack to what you're used to. You'll have to master it to strike down the capitalists at the top who are profiting from the tavern's manipulation of the blackjack-addicted townspeople. Every run, you'll build a new deck from a collection of over 200 unique cards, each with their own special effects. Will you use the powerful Tarot cards? Or perhaps you prefer the Business Card or the Hall Pass? Or maybe you have an Ace Up Your Sleeve?

Just as your deck will be different every time, so will the way you wield the cards. One run you might be focused on drawing aces, while the next you are aiming to fill your opponents deck with bad draws. As you make your way through the tavern, you'll be presented with many choices – make sure you make the right one, as the consequences could catapult your run to greatness, or end it very quickly… Will you buy a loot box, open a booster pack, drink ale, or stay in the fancy room?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!