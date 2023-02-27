Summoners War: Sky Arena Reveals Details For Assassin's Creed Collab Ubisoft and Com2uS reveal everything they're bringing to Summoners War: Sky Arena for the new Assassin's Creed collaboration.

Com2uS and Ubisoft revealed the details of the new Summoners War: Sky Arena collaboration with Assassin's Creed. Starting today and running for the next two months, AC characters Ezio, Kassandra, and Eivor make their way into the game for a limited-time crossover event, in which you'll be using them as part of your battles across multiple modes. Each one comes with their own skills and abilities that pair well with many others in the game and make them formidable opponents in the heat of any battle. We got the details below, along with a cinematic trailer to show it off.

"From February 27 through April 24, Summoners can take a bold new leap straight from the Animus with Assassin's Creed icons from pivotal moments in human history. Call forth the charming, world-wise Ezio from Assassin's Creed II's 15th century Italy, or reminiscence on adventures with the Viking warrior Eivor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Take the helping hand of fan-favorite Kassandra (Assassin's Creed Odyssey), witness the power of Hidden Ones founder Bayek (Assassin's Creed Origins), and fight alongside Altaïr, the Assassin's Creed legend who started it all. For both daily summoners and players who've been away, it's the perfect time to revamp the team and conquer the arena through the art of stealth. Throughout the event period, summon Altaïr, Ezio, Bayek, Kassandra, and Eivor into battle across several game modes and content types while enjoying limited-time events, exciting log-in bonuses, challenging new dungeons and raids, and more. Plus, keep an eagle eye on Summoners War social channels for exclusive content, info on how to acquire a 5* Star Collaboration Monster, and long-form VODs about the Assassins."

"Summoners around the world have formed meaningful connections with their monsters, so when we collaborate with another franchise, we have to make it count and deliver characters our fans can fall in love with," said Kyu Lee, President of Com2uS USA. "For over 15 years, Assassin's Creed has introduced us to legendary heroes with thrilling stories and powerful abilities, making this partnership a perfect fit for Summoners War: Sky Arena. Like the Street Fighter collaboration before it, this moment makes it possible for our fans to summon dynamic heroes with unique, game-changing skills, forever changing the face of battle.