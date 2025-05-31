Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Celebrates Its Third Anniversary Today

Diablo Immortal celebrates its third anniversary this month as The Butcher, Baal, Skarn, and Diablo will appear throughout June

Article Summary Diablo Immortal marks its third anniversary with special in-game events all June long.

Face iconic bosses like Skarn, Baal, The Butcher, and Diablo in the Trial of True Evils event.

Unlock a unique Baby Butcher pet transmog and a new Legendary Gem for all players.

Participate in anniversary events and challenges to earn exclusive rewards throughout the month.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a special event today for Diablo Immortal, marking the game's third anniversary. Some of the new additions coming to the game for June as part of the festivities include a new Trial of True Evils featuring some familiar faces, a new anniversary pet and gem, and special events happening throughout the month. Those include:

6/1–6/19 3 a.m. Third Chime Phantom Gallery

6/1–6/19 3 a.m. Legendary Gem Trial

6/8–6/14 3 a.m. Mirrored Jewels

We have more of the details for you here from the devs, and you can get the finer notes in their latest blog, as the start of the celebration kicks off at 3am server time today!

Diablo Immortal – Threefold Rebirth

"By three, they come," so it is said. With three years' worth of slain demons, denizens saved, and friends made along the way, we welcome you to Diablo Immortal's third anniversary! This celebration of all things Hell offers a smattering of activities suited for every adventurer.

Trial of True Evils : Do you dare face the ultimate challenge? Enter the Trial of True Evils, a gauntlet of the most fearsome bosses in Diablo Immortal history. Face off against Skarn, Butcher, Baal, and the Lord of Terror himself, Diablo. Each foe is scaled to your level, ensuring gut-wrenching battles and no easy victories. This trial is not for the faint of heart, but the glory of overcoming the True Evils awaits those brave enough to take it on.

: Do you dare face the ultimate challenge? Enter the Trial of True Evils, a gauntlet of the most fearsome bosses in Diablo Immortal history. Face off against Skarn, Butcher, Baal, and the Lord of Terror himself, Diablo. Each foe is scaled to your level, ensuring gut-wrenching battles and no easy victories. This trial is not for the faint of heart, but the glory of overcoming the True Evils awaits those brave enough to take it on. New Anniversary Pet : To honor the resilience and dedication of our community, we're giving all players something truly unique—a Baby Butcher Transmog for your pet. Adorable? You bet. Terrifying and fierce? Absolutely. Your tiny Butcher companion is a reminder of the torment and triumph that define our world—but with just the right touch of wicked charm.

: To honor the resilience and dedication of our community, we're giving all players something truly unique—a Baby Butcher Transmog for your pet. Adorable? You bet. Terrifying and fierce? Absolutely. Your tiny Butcher companion is a reminder of the torment and triumph that define our world—but with just the right touch of wicked charm. New Anniversary Gem: Following in the spirit of last year's celebration, we'll be distributing a Legendary Gem to all players as part of the anniversary festivities. Because nothing screams domination like legendary power in your arsenal.

