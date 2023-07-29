Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Developers Reveal Partial Patch Notes For August

The team working on Diablo IV post-launch have revealed some of the fixes and updates coming in Patch 1.1.1, scheduled for August.

The development team at Blizzard Entertainment who are working on Diablo IV have revealed the patch notes for the upcoming 1.1.1 Patch coming next month. A few of the devs got together for another Campfire Chat about the game, which we have for you down at the bottom, in which they went over some of the bigger discussion points from what went wrong with the 1.1.0 Patch. Along with it came the new 1.1.0c update, which we have the notes of below, which addresses some of the quicker issues they could get to without breaking the game or ruining any aspects of it. We don't know the full list of what will be changed in the next update, but the Campfire Chat gives us a pretty good idea of what's to come when it drops on August 8th.

Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.

Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.

Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.

Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.

Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.

The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.

Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.

Further Diablo IV stability improvements.

Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.

Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.

