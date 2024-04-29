Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: The Smurfs - Dreams

The Smurfs – Dreams Revealed For Both PC & Consoles

The Smurfs - Dreams is a brand new 3D action platformer that brings the cartoon series to life, ass you try to escape your dreams.

Article Summary Announcing 'The Smurfs - Dreams', a 3D platformer coming to PC and consoles in 2024.

Join the Smurfs in their quest to escape Gargamel's spell in dream-themed levels.

Experience the game solo or with friends in co-op, tackling puzzles and enemies.

Customize your Smurfs and explore 4 worlds, 12 levels, and 16 mini-levels.

Microids announced a brand new Smurfs game this morning as we'll be getting The Smurfs – Dreams sometime later this year for PC and consoles. This is a brand-new 3D action platformer in which your favorite characters have been put under a sleeping spell and must find their way out of the mazes that now encompass their dreams. Work to solve puzzles, battle enemies, and get the smruf out of this smurffin' smurf. We have the official announcement trailer for you to watch, as well as more info about the game from the devs, as the game has no official release date yet beyond the idea it will be out sometime in 2024.

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

