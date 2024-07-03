Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dice Of Arcana, Studio Evil

Dice Of Arcana Announced For Release In Q4 2024

Studio Evil revealed their latest video game, as they have a roguelite dice game called Dice Of Arcana, set for Q4 2024 release.

Players will collect dice, confront occult figures and survive infernal duels.

Sorcery and arcane items combine for gameplay advantage against challenging foes.

Explore different planes and bend rules to avoid becoming a fingerless loser.

Indie game developer and publisher Studio Evil has announced their latest game, Dice Of Arcana, revealing it will be released in Q4 2024. This dice game has some roguelike elements mixed in with horror, as you will venture forth into a very bloody journey inside a caravan being led by a malevolent puppet. Will you be able to roll the dice in your favor or suffer from the consequences of bad rolls? We have more info about the game and the latest trailer for you here as we wait for a release date.

Dice Of Arcana

What would you sacrifice to achieve your wildest dreams by winning a game of dice? Dice of Arcana plays host to a wicked caravan that drags you into a blood-drenched trip across a mortal sequence of duels. The rules of the game are simple, but you'll need to break them if you want to survive! In this roguelite dice game, you will face the Lords of Arcana and other lost souls. Defeat these occult figures and win your way to the final, infernal opponent. Collect different dice, learn how to use their power, and find unlawful items to help you when there is no way out. Match after match, you'll face arcane and occult figures, collecting different powerful dice and unlawful items that will allow you to break the game rules and survive. Beat your rivals or lose your fingers to make your way to the final, infernal opponent. Observe carefully what's outside the caravan; the road harbors marvelous items and terrible horrors. Don't upset the puppet, and don't fail: losing means death.

Collect dice and unique items

Face and defeat lost souls and arcane enemies

Combine sorcerous effects to dominate the game

Enter different planes of existence to change the game rules

Watch your fingers close. It's easy to lose them!

