Digimon Survive Gets New Images & Trailer Showing Off The World

Bandai Namco is finally getting around to showing off substantial info about Digimon Survive, as we have new images and a trailer. For the most part, the team behind the game has been rather coy about what's actually going on as far as the story and all of the things you can do. Which is a little expected considering the game has been pushed back a few times and each time it seems development is on track, they go radio silent without so much as a visual update.

Now with the game less than a month from being released (we hope), we're finally seeing substantial reveals about what we'll be getting. The new gameplay trailer, which you can check out at the bottom reveals the tactical elements and range of equipment and tools you can find and utilize to help you throughout the adventure. You'll need them in order to explore the mysterious but dangerous world around you, as you'll have to deal with various encounters with friends and foes. All while looking to uncover glitches and clues along the way. In order to prevail through the toughest challenges, you'll need to unleash the biggest weapon in their arsenal with the Digivolution! Enjoy the content as we're four weeks away from the game's release.

This is a story of survival in a strange new world. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon Anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi. Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players' choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.