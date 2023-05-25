Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless Reveals Its Release Date We now have confirmation of when Disgaea 7 will be released, as NIS America dropped a new trailer with an October release date.

NIS America has confirmed the official release date for Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless this morning, presented in the form of a new trailer for the game. The team revealed a new story trailer today, showing off the primary storyline as you will attempt to challenge the tyrannical Demmodore Opener and his Demonic Magistrates. Throughout the game, Fuji and Pirilika must gather seven powerful weapons of legend in order to stand up to him and put his forces down once and for all. The game has officially been confirmed for release on October 3rd, 2023. You can enjoy the trailer down below, along with more info on the game, as we now have to wait out the next few months for it to arrive.

"The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Embark on an epic SRPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features, including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!"

Combat to the MAX: Loaded with new content, including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger-than-life damage!

