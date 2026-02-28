Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Disgaea, Disgaea Mayhem, NIS America

Disgaea Mayhem Announced For Summer 2026 Release

A new entry int he Disgaea series was announced this week as Disgaea Mayhem will be coming to PC and consoles this Summer

Article Summary Disgaea Mayhem launches Summer 2026, bringing fast-paced 3D action RPG gameplay to PC and consoles.

Play as N.A., a mercenary on a quest for flan, battling monsters using seven unique weapon classes.

Grind levels, power up in Item World, reincarnate, and recruit classic demons like the Prinny for your team.

Enjoy a fresh, action-packed take on Disgaea with quirky characters, massive damage, and sweet rewards.

Nippon Ichi Software announced a brand new game in the Disgaea franchise, as we'll see Disgaea Mayhem released this Summer. In what looks like an entirely different approach to the series, you'll fight off enemies in this 3D action title, where you'll fight battles in a frantic, fast-paced combat. We have the latest trailer and info here as we wait to see when it will officially launch.

Disgaea Mayhem

The princess needs her flan in this brand new take on the venerated Disgaea franchise. Take direct control of the action as N.A., a mercenary with a discerning sweet tooth, as you mow down monsters in the name of money. Equip weapons from seven different classes to play in seven different ways! Whether you want to use the tried-and-true sword or the ranged bow, you can always switch your weapon to switch up the way you play! The more things Magichange, the more they stay the same. Grind levels, improve your equipment, and pass new bills at the Dark Chocolate Assembly to make the numbers go up until you're dealing millions of damage with every hit! You can even recruit classic demons like the Prinny to bring along with you! It's time to experience Disgaea in a whole new way!

Magichange into Action: Take direct control of the combat in this action RPG spinoff of the Disgaea series! Beat down hundreds of enemies with classic Disgaea weapons, including the sword, gun, fist, and axe!

Take direct control of the combat in this action RPG spinoff of the Disgaea series! Beat down hundreds of enemies with classic Disgaea weapons, including the sword, gun, fist, and axe! Grind Up to Get Down: It wouldn't be Disgaea without the ability to get stronger. Head to the Item World to power up your equipment, reincarnate for higher base stats, or grind out levels to make sure you're at the top of the food chain!

It wouldn't be Disgaea without the ability to get stronger. Head to the Item World to power up your equipment, reincarnate for higher base stats, or grind out levels to make sure you're at the top of the food chain! Satisfy Her Cravings: It takes a demon to feed a princess! Princess Tichelle loves her flan, and N.A. loves a paycheck. By working together, they can both get what they want! Dessert brings people (and demons) together in this light-hearted tale.

