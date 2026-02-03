Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Lady & The Tramp

Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Puppy Love Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed the latest update coming soon, as Lady & The Tramp arrives just in time for Valentine's Day

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces the Puppy Love update featuring Lady & Tramp for Valentine’s Day.

Join Lady and Tramp in escaping dogcatchers and exploring a new realm inspired by the classic film.

Complete romantic-themed quests and unlock exclusive Valentine’s Day rewards for your village.

Experience new adventures with iconic Disney characters in this life-sim and adventure hybrid game.

Gameloft revealed new details about the next update that's coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the game is getting a visit from Lady & The Tramp. The new Puppy Love content will bring in the two iconic dogs just in time for Valentine's Day, as you'll get content focused on the iconic 1950s Disney animated film, as well as some stuff to celebrate the lovey-dovey holiday. We're kind of surprised this isn't a bigger update, considering the long-standing popularity of the film and everything they could do with it. We have the few details below as the content will be launched on February 17, 2026.

Puppy Love

Get your aprons ready for a romantic dinner for two with Puppy Love, introducing two loyal and affectionate Disney characters – the lovely Lady and the charismatic Tramp. But this love story has a few obstacles to overcome, including those nefarious dog catchers who are determined to put both dogs in the Pound! Work with both Lady and Tramp to escape the dogcatchers, explore their brand-new realm inspired by Disney's Lady and the Tramp, and help ensure that love prevails while also unlocking some exclusive rewards along the way.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

