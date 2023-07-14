Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: DNF Duel, Eighting Co., Neople Inc.

DNF Duel Releases New DLC Character & Plans For More

There's a brand new DLC character available right now for DNF Duel, along with plans from Arc System Works to release more soon.

Arc System Works and Nexon released a new DLC character this week for DNF Duel, along with a roadmap of their plans for more characters. Spectre has officially joined the fray this week, giving the game a brand new mid-range character with some formidable attacks that you'll need to time well to get the most out of. Meanwhile, the team revealed four more characters, and a new stage will be coming to the game over the next several months, going into early 2024. We have more info on the character and their plans down below as we look forward to seeing them branch the game out.

"Spectre, a female slayer, uses "Obsidian," the deadly nodachi, and "White Fang," the swift kodachi. Harnessing the power of the Ghost Fastener on the back of her hand, she showcases incredible air mobility, delivering swift strikes that confuse opponents by brutally attacking a broad area at once. The update also introduces two powerful new systems."

The "Indomitable Spirit" system encourages more enhanced guarding strategies. Upon using it, block stun time becomes consistent while recoverable White Damage is received through a certain input while guarding.

The "Select Cube" system empowers players to strategically activate the Awakening system. By using "Gold Cube," players can unleash the Awakening effect at 30% HP or less. Using "Clear Cube" allows players to trigger a milder – yet impactful – effect when at 50% HP or less.

"To further enhance the gameplay experience, a comprehensive balance patch has also been applied to all characters. Spectre is available as part of the DNF Duel Season Pass, which includes four additional characters set to be released in the future. The Season Pass is priced at $19.99, while individual DLC characters can be purchased separately for $6.99. Fans can view the Season Pass roadmap on DNF Duel's official Youtube. DNF Duel and its thrilling updates are now available on PC (Steam®) and console (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch). To learn more about DNF Duel and the acclaimed action fighting game's future updates, please visit the official DNF Duel website, as well as the game's official YouTube and Twitter channels."

