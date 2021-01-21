Pokémon TCG Will Debut Oversized Vintage Cards For 25th Anniversary

The base set is coming back to the Pokémon TCG in a whole new format… well, kind of. As part of the year-long 25th Anniversary, the Pokémon TCG will release a special set of oversized cards called "Train On: First Partner Pack." Each pack will focus on the starter Pokémon of each generation, beginning with the newest generation of starters from Galar on March 5th, 2021. Each release will count down through the generations of Pokémon introduced through the years, culminating with the final pack which will include the Kanto starters of Bulbasuar, Charmander, and Squirtle.

The First Partner Packs will release every month from the Pokémon TCG, starting in March and leading up to the anniversary set expected to debut this fall. The release schedule currently includes:

March 5th, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Galar

April 2nd, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Alola

May 7th, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Kalos

June 4th, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Unova

July 9th, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Sinnoh

Aug. 6th, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Hoenn

Sept. 3rd, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Johto

Oct. 8th, 2021: Train On – First Partner Pack: Kanto

Each of these packs will have three over-sized cards and come with two standard booster packs, but it has not yet been said which of the Pokémon TCG expansions will be featured with those packs. This set will begin its rollout shortly after the mid-February release of the special Shining Fates set, and shortly before the next major Sword & Shield era expansion of Battle Styles. Perhaps one of those two will be featured.

As for the Train On – First Partner Pack cards, they will be exact replicas of classic cards in jumbo form, including the vintage base set. The only visual addition will be the 25th Anniversary logo. Even the set numbering of each card will remain the same. The Pokémon Center will release a special, oversized binder to store and display these cards on February 26th. Both the Train On – First Partner Pack booster packs and the binder will retail at $9.99 MSRP.