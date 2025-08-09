Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BornMonkie, Dodo Duckie

Dodo Duckie Announced For Steam Release in Early 2026

Check out the first trailer for the new cozy platformer Dodo Duckie, as the game will be coming to steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary Dodo Duckie, a new cozy puzzle platformer, is coming to Steam in early 2026 from BornMonkie.

Switch between 2D and 3D perspectives to solve puzzles and explore a charming, vibrant world.

Rescue friends from aliens, collect coins, unlock abilities, and dress your duck in cute hats.

Discover three unique worlds, each with fresh mechanics, quirky characters, and hidden treasures.

Indie game developer and publisher BornMonkie has revealed a brand new cozy platformer on the way, as we got our first look at Dodo Duckie. If you love games like Fez and Paper Mario, then this will be right up your alley, as the game will have you playing as a duck going off on his own little adventure, where you must navigate the terrain and solve puzzles to make it to the end. You'll do this by shifting between 2D and 3D environments, which offer different perspectives to get the job done. Enjoy the trailer here, along with more info from the devs, as the game is being planned for a Steam release sometime in Q1 2026.

Dodo Duckie

Embark on a unique adventure, as you travel through a cozy world to rescue your friends from their alien captors. Leverage traditional 2D puzzle platformer mechanics to explore, collect coins, and navigate the world. Then, unlock special abilities that allow you to flip the levels on their head – quite literally – and reveal an entirely new perspective. Meet an eclectic cast of characters, discover new paths, unlock hidden treasures and solve puzzles that blend 2D and 3D elements as you try to outwit the aliens and bring the flock back home.

Flip between 2D and 3D perspective to solve puzzle in this charming puzzle platformer

Dodo Duckie blends playful level design, tactile visuals and relaxed pacing into a warm adventure.

From a chill capybara cap-seller, every character you meet adds heart, humor and a hat to your journey.

Three Distinct Worlds, each with a Twist – From high mountain farms to snowy winter lakes and far-out space

Each world introduces fresh mechanics- freezing, shooting, and gravity tricks, alongside new characters that unlock new ways to play.

Dress up your duck with adorable hats.

