PUBG Mobile Launches The New Hunter x Hunter Collab

Hunter x Hunter fans have a new collaboration to go play in a video game, as the anime arrives in PUBG Mobile for the next month

Article Summary PUBG Mobile meets Hunter x Hunter in an exciting new collab, available until December 7.

Unlock character sets inspired by Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio for a unique in-game style.

Customize weapons with Hisoka-inspired skins, adding a magical touch to your arsenal.

Transform profiles with exclusive avatars and frames through a free lucky draw feature.

Krafton Inc. has launched a new collaboration in PUBG Mobile this week, as anime fans will see a new set of additions from Hunter x Hunter. Running now until December 7, you'll see several characters from the series make an appearance, along with new cosmetics and other limited-time additions. We have more details below as its now be added to the game.

PUBG Mobile & Hunter x Hunter

Running now through December 7, players will have the opportunity to win limited-edition customization options from the Hunter x Hunter-themed crate. Players can also unlock character sets inspired by Hunter x Hunter's main characters, Gon Freecss, Kilua Zoldyck, and Kurapika, putting a unique spin on their in-game style. Additionally, players can get a new Hisoka Weapon skin, which brings a unique fusion of Hisoka's magician aesthetics integrated into weapon skins, adding to the visual aesthetic. Players can also unlock a new character set inspired by Leorio, adding an exclusive look to their wardrobe. This set comes in a new crate, which will also feature custom vehicle skins inspired by Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio.

Players can also customize their profile and embody their favorite characters from Hunter x Hunter through a range of new avatars based on Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio. Profile customization can be taken further with new avatar frames as well, giving player profiles a unique touch. The avatars and frames can be acquired by players via a free lucky draw. Hunter x Hunter is one of the most famous and recognizable anime series of all time. As a result, the anime has a large fan base spread across different age groups. With this collaboration, PUBG Mobile brings players the opportunity to enjoy their gameplay by embodying their favorite characters and even adding more visual customizations, enriching their PUBG Mobile experience.

