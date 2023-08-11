Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Spidops

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 60: Spidops Illustration

Our spotlight of the Special Illustration Rare ex cards from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet sees a Spidops save a Tarountula's life.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's look at how the Spidops Special Illustration Rare ex connects to the Tarountula Illustration Rare.

Previously, we showed a closer look at the Tarountula Illustration Rare in our pieces focusing on that card type. Special Illustration Rares are unique in that they use a mechanic like ex while also advancing the story of any cards they connect to. For example, we previously showed how the Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir ex line shows a single Pokémon evolving with a family as they age, Radiant Collection style. This card by Miki Tanaka is a bit different. Rather than progressing a story over time, this Special Illustration Rare ex physically connects to the top of the Tarountula Illustration Rare to see the evolved Spidops saving its pre-evolution from a Scyther.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

