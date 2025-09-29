Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brightrock Games, Kaiju Cleanup, Mythwright

Kaiju Cleanup Announced During Tokyo Game Show 2025

Do you have what it takes to clean up a city after a giant kaiju battle has taken place? Find out when Kaiju Cleanup comes to Steam

Article Summary Kaiju Cleanup announced at Tokyo Game Show 2025, coming to Steam with a targeted 2026 release date.

Play as a specialist cleaner tasked with removing monstrous kaiju remains after epic city battles.

Use unique tools to slice, slurp, and sanitize hazardous kaiju corpses while surviving dangerous zones.

Upgrade your gear, customize your base, and uncover secrets as you turn monster messes into money.

Indie game developer Brightrock Games and publisher Mythwright announced a new game at Tokyo Game Show 2025, as we got our first look at Kaiju Cleanup. The game is pretty simple, as you have joined a cleanup crew that takes care of the aftermath of giant kaiju battles that wreak havoc in the city. Well, specifically, you clean up the monsters and all that's left behind, not the city itself. Enjoy the trailer and infor here from the team as it looks like they're aiming for a 2026 release.

Kaiju Cleanup

In the aftermath of colossal Kaiju attacks, the world finds itself in need of a true hero: you, a hazardous-materials cleaner who knows exactly what to do when faced with the carcass of a 400ft dead monster. Join KaijuCorp to clean disaster zones and become the world's best Kaiju cleanup company, slicing, dicing, clawing, slurping, and packaging up the bodies of massive monsters to leave the environment clean and serene.

Relax after the rampage by cleaning up the monstrous remains of defeated Kaiju, decontaminating destroyed city streets, and washing down walls of mammoth monster guts. You'll die, of course – the Kaiju may be dead, but its corpse is leaking radiation, seeping acidic fluids, shedding explosive organs, and generally making the area inhospitable to any other form of life – but that's fine. Send another clone, mop up your corpse, and carry on. Enjoy therapeutic tasks and use a variety of specialist Kaiju cleanup tools to tidy at your own pace. Extract Kaiju innards with a meat-wrenching claw, slice and dice monster meat with your trusty laser cutter, slurp up each Kaiju's grisly jellies, and powerwash detritus until each hazard zone is sparkling clean.

Complete missions across an expansive cutting-edge career to upgrade your equipment and customise your KaijuCorp base, outfit, and van. Because you know what they say: where there's a monster mess, there's monster money to be made. Explore each environment, pick apart audio logs, chat with your crew, and flick through an evolving codex of research to figure out what the Kaiju have against skyscrapers anyway. Be wise and sanitise: the world can't clean up this monster mess without you.

