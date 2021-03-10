Dotemu Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Dotemu revealed a brand new arcade title today as we're getting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Developed by Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon, the game is a multi-layered loving tribute to the TMBT franchise as they go all the way back to the classic '80s cartoon style as well as the old-school Konami four-player arcade titles for this multiplayer classic. The game is practically a throwback title to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time, as you choose one of the four turtles to duke it out with foot soldiers, level bosses like Bebop and Rocksteady, and eventually battle your way to Shredder who is looking to make turtle soup out of the group. The game doesn't have a release date yet, which we're not surprised at since Dotemu tends to take their time in getting a game finished before putting it out there. For now, enjoy the screenshots and the wicked throwback trailer!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles' classic 1987 design. Today's announcement trailer perfectly encapsulates the Heroes in a Half-Shell's rambunctious attitude as they leap and bash their way across Manhattan to a thumping rendition of their signature anthem belted out by Faith No More's Mike Patton. With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder's latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses' most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.