Double Dragon Revive Reveals New Story Details & Website

The team behind Double Dragon Revive has released new details on the game's storyline, as well as launched a new website for the title

Article Summary Arc System Works & Yuke's reveal new story details for Double Dragon Revive, set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Game follows Lee Brothers & Marian fighting to end the strife in a city ruled by the Shadow Warriors gang.

Double Dragon Revive promises modern belt-scroll action, refined controls, and nostalgic yet updated gameplay.

Features include stylish 3D character graphics, strategic combat, and engaging gameplay for all players.

Arc System Works and Yuke's have released new story details for Double Dragon Revive, as well as released a new website for the game. According to the team, the game will be set 15 years after the end of the nuclear war, as colonies exist in certain cities in a devastated world, with powerful people governing them to maybe one day reform a government. One city ruled by the Shadow Warriors gang has greatly widened the gap between rich and poor, and now rumors spread of mysterious disappearances. It's here, the Lee Brothers, along with their childhood friend Marian, seek to end the strife in the city. No new trailer was released, all we know now is that the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Double Dragon Revive

In Double Dragon Revive, players will find modern belt-scroll action and exhilarating gameplay. Both longtime fans and newcomers to the series will once again be able to experience the action-packed thrills of Billy and Jimmy Lee as they face off against a variety of powerful foes from their past! The new title features the same intuitive gameplay fans expect, with refined controls that leverage the advanced power and technical capabilities of today's platforms. Throughout Double Dragon Revive's updated stages, players will find themselves adapting their combat skills and picking up scattered weapons in the midst of battle, creating new opportunities to gain the upper hand.

Renewed Stylish Character Graphics: See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers.

See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers. The Ultimate Belt-Scroll Action Experience: The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away.

The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away. Thrilling Strategic Action: The combat requires adaptation and variety, more than a simple button-masher. Delve into the strategy by learning enemy patterns and finding the most effective attack timings. Pick up weapons scattered throughout the stages and make the most of the area gimmicks to seize the upper hand in battle!

