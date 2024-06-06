Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, stamps, usps

Dungeons & Dragons To Releases Special USPS Stamps

During Gen Con 2024, you'll have a chance to see and purchase a new line of Dungeons & Dragons USPS stamps, which you can use in the mail!

Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with the United States Post Office for a special Gen Con exclusive, as Dungeons & Dragons are coming to postage stamps. As you can see from the image below, the two will release a series of stamps together featuring iconic artwork from Fifth Edition, which will work as real stamps you can use in the mail for any USPS letter. The stamps will be shown off at Gen Con this year, which we have more info about below, and will be made available to the public on August 1, 2024, for purchase.

Dungeons & Dragons x USPS

Dungeons & Dragons, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, brought a bold new type of game to tabletops all over the world, one in which players collaborate by telling an open-ended story guided by books, dice, and their own imaginations. By inviting participants to imagine themselves as wizards, warriors, and other adventurers in exciting and treacherous fantasy worlds, the game opened doors to whole new universes of creativity for generations of players.

The Postal Service will unveil the stamps and have activities and retail sales in two locations.

Lucas Oil Stadium, as a part of the Gen Con Indy convention, near the Wizards of the Coast. Retail sales and cancelations of the stamps will be available for the four days of the convention on the west concourse. Entry into Gen Con requires the purchase of a pass, which can be found on the Gen Con website.

, as a part of the Gen Con Indy convention, near the Wizards of the Coast. Retail sales and cancelations of the stamps will be available for the four days of the convention on the west concourse. Entry into Gen Con requires the purchase of a pass, which can be found on the Gen Con website. Indianapolis Main Post Office located at 125 W. South St., Indianapolis 46206, across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Post Office will hold retail sales and cancelations on Aug. 1 for collectors and others who do not wish to purchase passes to Gen Con Indy.

Greg Breeding, the art director for the stamps, will be available for autographs at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, following the unveiling of the stamps at Lucas Oil Stadium.

