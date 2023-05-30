Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: The New GOD RARE! The God Rare from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence has been revealed as an angelic Son Goku, Peace Resolution.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal what will undoubtedly be the chase card of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The third God Rare, or GDR, ever printed arrives in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Son Goku, Peace Resolution is an iconic image that many fans of the series will remember from the "We Were Angels" ending credits shown during the Buu Saga.

God Rares are said to be as rare as one per two or three booster cases. Because there is no guarantee of one showing up in a sealed case, the number of booster boxes you'd have to open to reasonably expect hitting one is astronomical. God Rares present an Alternate Art version of a Secret Rare. The Secret Rare version of Son Goku, Peace Resolution showed Goku using King Kai to communicate to Super Saiyan 2 Gohan during the climax of the Cell Games.

So the God Rares of Dragon Ball Super Card Game includes Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Bardock, and now Son Goku. How much do you think it will sell for?

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!