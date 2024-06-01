Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC, FC Pro World Championship

FC Pro World Championship Announced For July In Germany

Electronic Arts has confirmed that EA Sports FC will hold the 2024 FC Pro World Championship in Berlin, Germany, in mid-July.

Article Summary Electronic Arts announces 2024 FC Pro World Championship in Berlin from July 11-13.

Top 20 players compete for $1M prize pool; fans can attend live on July 12-13.

FC Pro Open and Leagues lead up to Championship with record-breaking viewership.

Qualifiers include players from global leagues like eMLS, eLigue 1, and ePremier League.

Electronic Arts has revealed the major championship plans for EA Sports FC, as they announced the FC Pro World Championship will take place this July. The event will be held in Berlin, Germany, from July 11-13, as they will crown the first champion in the soccer/football series. The event will be live for in-person games at the Uber Eats Music Hall, as 20 players will compete for a slice of the $1M prize pool, Fans will be able to attend live on July 12-13 after the initial rounds have taken place. We have more details on the event below, as tickets will go on sale this month.

FC Pro World Championship

The FC Pro World Championship rounds out a new era for football esports with an ambitious program spanning nine global regions. Taking place from October 2023 to February 2024, the FC Pro Open set the record as the most popular tournament in EA football esports history, delivering an average minute audience (AMA) of over 165,000 and more than 6 million hours watched. Meanwhile, FC Pro Leagues welcomed 32 League Partners, including the ePremier League, LALIGA FC Pro, WOW Virtual Bundesliga, eLigue 1 Uber Eats, CONMEBOL eLibertadores, eSerie A TIM, eMLS, KPN eDivisie, and more for world-class competition on the virtual pitch. FC Pro competition continues with the eChampions League currently underway.

One day prior to the kick-off of the FC Pro World Championship, 20 top-ranked players from FC Pro Leagues will compete to secure one of the eight remaining seats during the Play-In tournament on Wednesday, July 10. These eight finalists will join 24 competitors who have already qualified for the three-day global finals through the FC Pro Open – an open circuit for competitive EA SPORTS FC players – and FC Pro Leagues – an ecosystem that fully harnesses the global world of football in partnership with top leagues and federations. The current lineup of qualified players includes:

PHzin, Ajax Esports (FC Pro Open winner)

Vejrgang, RBLZ Gaming (FC Pro Open runner-up)

Levi de Weerd, Team Gullit (FC Pro Open semi-finalist)

Emre Yilmaz, Team Gullit (FC Pro Open semi-finalist)

Maxkoelemaij, Ajax Esports (KPN eDivisie)

ManuBachoore, PSV Eindhoven (KPN eDivisie)

Tekkz, Manchester City Esports (ePremier League)

Bonanno, Manchester City Esports (ePremier League)

JAFONSO, New England Revolution (eMLS)

k1John, Inter Miami CF (eMLS)

NathanSR22, Miners (CONMEBOL eLibertadores)

GuiBarros, Miners (CONMEBOL eLibertadores)

Abumakkah10, Al-Fateh SC (eSPL)

HHezers, AC Monza Esports (eSerie A TIM)

Virgil, Fiorentina eSports (eSerie A TIM)

Jonny, SC Paderborn 07 (WOW Virtual Bundesliga)

LevyFinn, RBLZ Gaming (WOW Virtual Bundesliga)

Mark11, FUTWIZ Melbourne City (E-League)

nicolas99fc, Sevilla FC (LALIGA FC Pro)

Nacho Abella, Real Oviedo (LALIGA FC Pro)

Fouma, FC Lorient (eLigue 1 Uber Eats)

Montaxer, FC Lorient (eLigue 1 Uber Eats)

Neerven, Raków Częstochowa (Ekstraklasa)

Ezecorrea1802, Newells Old Boys (eLPF)

